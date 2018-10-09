Hmar FC hold Senapati Red Star FC in 12th NE Tamchon Football Tourney

IMPHAL, Oct 8 : Hmar FC and Senapati Red Star FC played out a goalless draw while Gorkha United FC and SSPP FC registered slender wins today at the ongoing 12th North East Tamchon Football Tournament 2018 hosted by the Tangkhul Naga Society Delhi at Dr Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi.

A total of 16 teams from across North East States clubbed into 4 groups are taking part in this tourney.

The first match of the day saw Hmar FC and Senapati Red FC played out a very competitive match and their defence line up successfully denied one another from making any score to settle the game in a goalless draw.

The second match of the day withnessed, Gorkha United FC edged past Zogene FC 2-1 through goals by Dewasish Rai and Narender Rai. The lone goal of the losing side was struck by Gogou Khongsai.

SSPP FC on the other hand sealed a 1-0 win over Muvanlai Athletics through a fine strike by Khaikhogin.