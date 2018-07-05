HNSC edge past Nongsha FC, Kill FC hold Lanchenbi FC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 4 : HNSC beat Nongsha FC by 2-1 goals while Kill FC played out a 1-1 draw with Lanchenbi FC in today’s league matches of the ongoing 1st State Level Ibudhou Nongshaba 7-A side Open Football Tournament 2018 being organised by Karam Awang Leikai Young Club (KALYC) at Karam Kangjeibung.

HNSC edged past Nongsha FC through a brace scored by Y Dona in the 18th and the 30th minute while the single goal of the losing side was scored by Khwaingamba in the 20th minute.

In another league match, Jenish of Lanchenbi FC hit the first goal in the 14th minute but Gobin of Kill FC came to the rescue and put in the equaliser in the 20th minute before they settled the game 1-1 after desperate attempts.