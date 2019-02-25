Hoardings and banners still up on roads despite HC order

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 24: Despite the direction given by the High Court of Manipur to the authority concerned to remove all the advertising hoardings and banners put up along the National and State Highways and to submit it compliance for the matter by tomorrow (February 25), the advertising hoardings and banners are still found along the National and State Highways of Imphal.

The direction was given by Division Bench, High Court of Manipur, comprising of Chief Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and Justice Lanusungkum Jamir on January 21, following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Khuraijam Devendro as petitioner, against the State of Manipur and three others which include PWD and Imphal Municipal Corporation, on October 23 last year and which was admitted by the High Court.

It may be mentioned that a letter was also sent by Additional Chief Engineer PWD to the Municipal Commissioner of Imphal Municipal Corporation earlier before the PIL was filed, on June 23 last year, concerning the removal of such hoardings.

The said letter was sent as a reminder of an earlier letter sent on September 18, 2017, regarding removal of the hoardings and sign boards put up on the median of the National Highways especially from Mantri-kpukri to North AOC, from North AOC to Nityaipat Chuthek via Khoyathong turning point, from Nityaipat Chuthek to Tiddim ground and from Nityaipat Chuthek to Kakwa PS, within seven days from the date of issue of the letter.

On January 21, the Court forwarded the order to the Chief Secretary, Commissioner Works, Manipur and Municipal Commissioner of Imphal Municipal Corporation mentioning that any officer found responsible for non removal or the erection of advertising and hoarding will be personally liable for action in accordance with the law. However, large size advertising hoardings numbering more than 20 and countless other small advertising banners are still found on many road medians even today and other new advertising banners were also found cropping up in the median of other roads.