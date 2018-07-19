Hoho irked with CM’s stand

Newmai News Network

DIMAPUR, Jul 18 : Extremely irked by the statement of Chief Minister N Biren when he reportedly said, “Will take extreme steps if Naga deal hurts Manipur’s interest,” the Naga Hoho has termed it as “nonsensical and more of his own figment of imagination”.

In a statement, P Chuba Ozukum, president of Naga Hoho and K Elu Ndang, its assembly secretary, said, “Based on the fact that we believe in brotherhood of mankind and sisterly neighbourhood, the Naga Hoho has been refraining from reacting to various interviews/press statements of different civil society organizations in Manipur against the ongoing Indo-Naga peace process vis-a-vis peaceful political settlement”.

The Naga Hoho, however, said that it was perturbed to read the statement of Manipur Chief Minister, Biren Singh which “were carried in various electronic and print media including one of the leading newspapers in the country, The Hindustan Times, on July 15, 2018”.

According to the Naga Hoho, it has said time and again that the Nagas will never grab any land or property “which is not ours nor will compromise with any force on earth to take away what is ours”. The Naga Hoho reminded that it was taken into cognizance by both the entities that violence and armed struggle have no place in today’s global context and therefore the cease-fire and Framework Agreement was signed between the Naga people and the Government of India in search of a peaceful political settlement.

“We firmly believe that this settlement will definitely pave the way for peace in the entire North Eastern region and to develop our region at par with other people in the world. Rest assured, it is now left to the wisdom of Indian leadership and the Naga political negotiators to decide what is best for both the entities and the future of the Nagas,” the Naga Hoho added.

In this backdrop, the Naga Hoho appealed to the Chief Minister of Manipur and the “Meiteis to be conscious enough to deal with such issues which are highly sensitive in nature. We also appeal to all Meitei brothers and sisters to understand and not to hurt the sentiments of the Nagas and their political rights based on the fact that we will remain neighbors forever and the Nagas are sincerely willing and open to maintain sisterly relationship in all generations to come,” the Naga Hoho added.

The Naga Hoho then urged the Government of India to take up the Naga political issue during the ensuing Monsoon session of Parliament. “It is understandable that there will be various obstacles and hiccups before the final solution but the Government of India should not shy away from its agreed principle and take up the Naga political problem urgently during the ensuing Monsoon session of Parliament,” it asserted, adding, “We further urge the Government of India to make use of this opportune time and come to a logical conclusion at the earliest”.

The Naga Hoho reminded the Government of India and the BJP leadership that the Naga people wanted to have political solution before elections. “However, the State general elections in Nagaland State in February, 2018 was conducted against the wishes of the Naga people with the slogan – ‘Election for Solution'”, the Naga Hoho added.