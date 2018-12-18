Hoichong wins +40 women’s title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 17 : Hoichong was crowned above 40 yrs women’s singles champions in the 63rd State Veteran Badminton Championship 2018 being organised by Manipur Badminton Association at Indoor Hall, DM College Campus.

Hoichong defeated Joycee in straight sets (21-6, 21-17) in a very one sided final clash today to win the title.

The mix doubles title for above 35 years went to T Romen and RK Miranda pair who overcame Sanayaima and Amakcham Rekha by 21-12, 21-19 sets today in the final.