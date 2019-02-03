IMPHAL, Feb 2 : An awareness cum voluntary blood donation camp was held at Manipur University’s Court Hall today organised by Hoinu Zote Foundation in association with District Health Society, Imphal East & Manipur University.

The camp sponsored by State Blood Cell, SHS, National Health Mission, Manipur was held under the theme “Give Someone a Second Chance, Donate Blood, It’s Safe, It’s Easy, It Saves Lives”, said a statement issued by Irengbam Tilokchan Singh, Web Administrator cum Designer, MU.

Dr Konsam Surjit Singh, Medical Officer, JNIMS, Blood Bank, spoke and sensitised the gathering at the event.

A total of 56 donors donated blood in the camp. Prof Amar Yumnam (VC i/c), David K Zote (Registrar i/c) , Sandhyarani Ningthoujam (Finance Officer) and Dr RK Joteen Singh (Deputy Registrar – Exam) also donated blood, said the statement.