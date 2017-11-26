Home based careers

Ranjan K Baruah

Many students ask me how to earn from home when they are still studying. Recent graduates also ask this question and I tell them about different possible options. Options and opportunities to work from home may be different from place to place. One need to know the demand and according to the demand planning can be made what can be done by being at home .In today’s edition , we are publishing some of the options which can be done from home. One must be good in networking and communication to excel in jobs being done from home.

Online Tutor: Online tutoring is the process of tutoring in an online, virtual environment or networked environment in which teachers and learners are separated by time and space. Online tutoring, as a reflection of the diversity of the wider Internet, is practiced using many different approaches and is addressed to distinct sets of users. The distinctions are in online content and interface, as well as in tutoring and tutor-training methodologies. Definitions associated with online tutoring vary widely, reflecting the ongoing evolution of the technology, the refinement and variation in online learning methodology, and the interactions of the organizations that deliver online tutoring services with the institutions, individuals, and learners that employ the services.

Blogger: A blog is a discussion or informational website published on the World Wide Web consisting of discrete, often informal diary-style text entries (“posts”). Posts are typically displayed in reverse chronological order, so that the most recent post appears first, at the top of the web page. Blogger is a blog-publishing service that allows multi-user blogs with time-stamped entries. One may start a blog or an Internet site offering expertise on a particular subject and sell advertising on the site. Blogs may be use for branding, publicity or even for online trading like selling goods through online mode.

Data Entry: One needs to be familiar with computers and speed of typing using key boards. Good typing and numeric key entry skills are a common prerequisite. Knowledge of database software, spreadsheets, and word processing is helpful. Good spelling, grammar, and punctuation skills are also necessary, as well as strong reading comprehension. There are demand for data entry operator and interested may work from home by engaging into data entry.

Makeup Artist: A make-up artist or makeup artist is an artist whose medium is the human body, applying makeup and prosthetics for theatrical, television, filmmaking, fashion, magazines and other similar productions including all aspects of the modeling industry. Individual may work from home by becoming makeup professionals. There is huge demand when there are marriages or other special occasions.

Flower Arrangement: Flowers are always in demand in all occasion and there is need for arranging them to make them attractive when there is any occasion. It is an organised way of design and colour towards creating an ambience using flowers, foliage and other floral accessories. There are demands when there is marriages or special events and occasions. One may start this work from home very easily.

Cake Making: Cake is a form of sweet dessert that is typically baked. In its oldest forms, cakes were modifications of breads, but cakes now cover a wide range of preparations that can be simple or elaborate, and that share features with other desserts such as pastries, meringues, custards, and pies. As cakes are in demand in many occasions like birthday, anniversary, one may think of taking up this task of making cake and decorating it according to the need of the customers.

There are short term training programmes for many options like cake making, designing, wealth from waste, flower arrangements, make up, etc. Aspirants may join these training programmes and start their ventures from homes. In Manipur, one may think of traditional jewellary designing and become successful entrepreneur. There are many other options and opportunities which can be termed as home based careers.

(Ranjan K Baruah is a career mentor and can be reached at [email protected] or 98640 55558 for any career related queries)