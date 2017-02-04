Home team NEROCA FC, Sangakpham and debutant Southern Samity, Kolkata all set to lock horns for Second Division I-League

IMPHAL, Feb 3: NEROCA FC, Sangakpham and Southern Samity, Kolkata have finalised their strategies for tomorrow’s match of the ongoing Second Division I League 2016-17 that will be played at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium as the home match for NEROCA FC.

Addressing a press meet held at Hotel Classic Grande, Imphal today, debutant Southern Samity’s assistant coach Hemanta Dora told reporters that his team is ready for tomorrow’s match at the home ground of NEROCA FC.

Exuding confidence that his team will be able to defeat their rivals although NEROCA FC have played in the previous edition of Second Division I-League last year. Dora went on to say that Southern Samity will go all out to get through to I- League First Division despite NEROCA FC enjoying home advantage.

On the other hand, NEROCA FC’s coach Gift Rai Khan said that his team is well prepared to take on Southern Samity but the team will take due cautions as they have never met Southern Samity earlier.

He went on to say that NEROCA FC will always try to keep the hope of its fans alive and play at their best level so as not to shatter the trust and aspirations of the fans.

Tomorrow’s match at 1.30 pm will be the third match of the ongoing Second Division I-League season.