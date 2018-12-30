By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 29: The homeless woman who was picked up by MAHUD offi-cials and admitted to RIMS for treatment, was handed over by MAHUD to the One Stop Centre, Thoubal, which operates under the Social Welfare Department.

According to an official source, the homeless wom-an, who was rescued and admitted to RIMS by MAHUD under Deen Dayal Antoyodaya Yojana––National Urban Livelihood Mission, was handed over to the One Stop Centre, Thoubal today.

Informing that the woman has recovered to a fair degree and is eating properly now, the source explained that the woman is currently at Thoubal District Hospital for medical care.

The source continued that Thoubal DC Haobam Rosita herself visited the woman at the hospital today and added that as soon as the woman fully recovers, she will be shifted to Swadhar Greh Home (under Social Welfare Department)