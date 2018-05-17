Honda Amaze launched

IMPHAL, May 16 : Honda Cars, India today launched the 2018 version of its Amaze with a starting price tag of Rs 5,59,900 for the base petrol variant at the showroom of Sangai Honda, Ghari today.

The top spec diesel Honda Amaze will cost Rs 8,99,900.

Under Secretary of Transport Department Dr Polem Lenin attended the launch function as the chief guest while Branch Manager of Bank of India Umeshkumar, Senior Manager, Imphal branch of Bank of Baroda Nejolita Haobijam and Branch Manager of SBI, Nambol branch Chitankumari attended as dignitaries.

The Amaze comes in four models, E, V, S and VXMT.