Honda Civic launched in State

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 12 : Sangai Honda, a reputed Honda Car dealer in the State, launched the all new 10th generation Honda Civic today.

Actress Soma Laishram formally launched the all new 10th generation Honda Civic during a function held at Sangai Honda showroom, Ghari, Airport Road.

The all new 10th generation Honda Civic, which is said to be one among the latest premium cars produced by Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL), has three variant in petrol-powered version and two variants in diesel-powered version.

The petrol variant’s price (ex-showroom) starts from Rs 17,69,900 and the car has a ceiling value worth Rs 21,05,900 while the price for diesel powered version ranges from Rs 20,49,900 to Rs 22,35,900.

The car (both petrol and diesel version) comes in golden brown metallic, modern steel metallic, radiant red metallic, lunar silver metallic and platinum white pearl.

Nambol AC MLA N Loken, Law Secretary, Nungshitombi Athokpam, Imphal West DTO Dinachandra and Sangai Honda CEO Oinam Vishal attended the launching event as dignitaries among others.