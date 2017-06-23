Hospital robbed

10 heavily armed individuals entered the primary Health Centre at Sivapurikhal under Pherzawl district and allegedly stole mobile phones and a sum of Rs 10,000 from the hospital staff after blank firing to intimidate the staff in the midnight of June 20, reports our Jiribam correspondent.

The doctors and staff members have left the hospital out of fear, a source stated.

The PHC was opened and began functioning after an MoU was signed between the State Health Centre and New Life Trust in order to attend to the people of the remote areas in Sivapurikhal.

An officer has condemned the act of terrorising the people especially in a hospital and termed it as unfortunate.

After the incident, medical staff of Patpaimun PHC have also left the hospital.

The members of the hospital and the local people have condemned the action and urged the authority concerned to look into the matter immediately.