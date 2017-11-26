Hospitals in the offing in newly created districts

IMPHAL, Nov 25: The BJP-led coalition Government has issued an order to set up hospitals in the newly created districts.

According to an order issued by Secretariat, Health Department on November 23, the existing sub-divisional hospital of Jiribam would be upgraded to the status of a district hospital.

Likewise, PHC Kakching would be upgraded to Kakching district hospital, PHC Kamjong to Kamjong district hospital, PHC Noney to Noney district hospital, PHC Kangpokpi to Kangpokpi district hospital, PHC Parbung to Pherzawl district hospital and Teng-noupal PHC to Tengnoupal district hospital.

The same order mentioned that Sagolmang PHC would be upgraded to the status of Imphal East district hospital.

Another order issued by Secretariat, Health Department has re-located six Community Health Centres (CHCs).

According to the order, CHC Jiribam has been re-located to CHC Napet Palli, CHC Kakching to PHC Khumbong, CHC Kamjong to CHC Somdal, CHC Kangpokpi to CHC Saikul, CHC Parbung to CHC Thanlon and CHC Sagol-mang to CHC Bashikhong.

Moreover, PHC Chakpi-karong has been re-located to PHC Sajik Tampak, PHC Khumbong to PHC Salam, PHC Noney to PHC Chaton, PHC Saikul to PHC Khong-bal Tangkhul, PHC Somdal to PHC Sangshak, PHC Thanlon to PHC Bukpi, PHC Tengnoupal to PHC New Lamka (Churachand-pur district) and PHC Bashikhong to PHC Langmeidong.

Further 17 PHSCs have also been re-located.

PHSC Chaton has been re-located to PHSC Konfung (Tamei sub-division), PHSC Bukpi to PHSC Maokot (Churachandpur district), PHSC New Lamka to PHSC Aihang (Chandel district), PHSC Bongbal Tangkhul to PHSC Haipi, PHSC Sajik Tampak to PHSC Satang, PHSC Salam to PHSC Lilong Arapti, PHSC Sangshak to PHSC Leishan, PHSC Samurou to PHSC Hiyangthang, PHSC Sangai Yumpham to PHSC Sekmaijin Khunou, PHSC Kwakta to PHSC Ngangkhalawai, PHSC Karang to PHSC Molnom, PHSC Langmeidong to PHSC Keikao, PHSC Mantripukhri to PHSC Longpi Khunou, PHSC Minuthong to PHSC Chakha, PHSC Kshetrigao to PHSC Nungsai, PHSC Sangaipat to PHSC Thambalkhong Sabal and PHSC Langol Tarung to PHSC Sana Keithel.

Under the National Health Mission, Urban Health Sub-Centres would be set up at Mantripukhri, Minuthong, Kshetrigao, Sangaipat, Langol Tarung, Kwakeithel, Phoudel, Thoubal Bazar and Kakching.

With the PHSCs of Kairang Muslim, Angtha and Top Chingtha upgraded to the level of PHCs, new PHSCs would be set up at Ningomthong Kitna Panung, Ucheckon Khunou and Paspati (Tujang area, Kangpokpi district).