Hostellers pledge not to vacate hostel MUSU, MUTA, MUSA resolve to fight back

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 11: In the backdrop of the Union HRD Ministry’s instruction to the State Government to take complete control of the situation by deputing required police personnel, MUSU, MUTA and MUSA have resolved to fight back with full vigour and determination if their democratic agitation is seen as anti-National and security forces are deployed within Manipur University campus.

Speaking to media persons at the office of MUTA within MU campus this evening, MUSU, MUTA and MUSA functionaries remarked that terming their democratic agitation as anti-National is nothing but violation of democracy.

MUTA spokesman Prof Ng Nimai said that the university’s PRO has already resigned but VC Prof Pandey has been issuing press statements in the name of the PRO wherein he accused the agitating students and teachers as self-interested which is highly condemnable.

He clarified that the ongoing agitation has nothing to do with promotion.

Even though MUTA had sent memoranda to the Visitor (President of India), Governor (Chief Rector), the Chief Minister and the Union HRD Minister, not a single acknowledgement has been received so far, Prof Nimai said.

MUSU president M Dayaman while asserting that their agitation is totally democratic, expressed strong suspicion that the arson which targeted the Indoor Stadium was a conspiracy.

On the other hand, hostellers of the university held a meeting today and decided not to vacate their hostels even if they are told to do so.

Reacting to a news report on the Union HRD Ministry’s instruction to the State Government to close hostels and other premises in MU, MUSU, MUTA and MUSA have reiterated that the university community stands firm on their demand for the removal of Vice Chancellor Prof AP Pandey in the interest of the university in particular and Manipur in general.

A joint press release issued by MUSU, MUTA and MUSA said that the university community is ready to face the consequences of any repressive measures adopted by the Government to suppress democratic agitation for justice and progress.

After the office of the Sports Department was set ablaze in the night of July 8, the HRD Ministry allegedly instructed the State Government to take complete control of the situation by deputing required police personnel.

On the other hand, the Federation of Central Universities’ Teachers’ Association (FEDCUTA) has appealed to the Visitor (President of India) to immediately institute an independent enquiry on the charges of misgovernance, pending which VC Prof AP Pandey must be sent on leave.