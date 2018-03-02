Hosts IGO emerge champs of volleyball tournament

IMPHAL, Mar 1 : IGO, Oinam today secured a straight sets victory over MPSC to emerge champions of the Men’s State Level Volleyball Tournament organised by Iron Gym Oinam (IGO) at Oinam under the aegis of All Manipur Volleyball Association.

The valedictory function of the tournament was graced by Y Joykumar Singh, project Director, PWD, Sorokhaibam Ibomcha Singh, retd Legal Officer, Co-Operative Dept, S Ibomcha Singh, president All Manipur Volleyball Association, Th Swarankumar Singh, president, PHU and N Chaoba Singh, social worker as dignitaries who also gave away prizes to the winners and the participants.

IGO, outclassed MPSC 31-29, 25-12, 25-17 to win the title of the tournament and walked away Rs 20,000 richer. The runners up team MPSC were contended with Rs 15,000 while semi finalists BAKHE VC and NYVA Naorem were also given consolation prize of Rs 2000 each. IGO’s Ch Achou bagged the best player award while his compatriot, RK Sanatomba bagged the best centre award. Best spiker and best blocker awards also went to IGO’s Kh Jotin and L Nirmal respectively. MIKHYA, Mayang Imphal were able to claim best discipline award of this tournament. A total of 9 teams clustered into two groups participated in this tournament.