House condoles

IMPHAL, Feb 20 : The Manipur Legislative Assembly today condoled the demise of its former Member DP Panmei who was elected from Tamei AC.

After Speaker Y Khemchand initiated due proceeding for obituary reference, Chief Minister N Biren, Opposition leader O Ibobi and MLA Awangbow Newmai paid obituary reference to late DP Panmei.

N Biren who is also the leader of House hailed DP Panmei as a Zeliangrong leader who worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people and had a vision for unifying Meiteis and Nagas.

O Ibobi described DP Panmei as an affable man who never lost his composure. He served as an MLA from 1995 to 1999 and he went on to become Family Welfare Minister, Ibobi recalled. Awangbow Newmai said that DP Panmei had a very bright academic career and he was a prominent educationist within Zeliangrong community.

He used to work as a student leader, a social leader and also as personal security guard of Rani Gaidinliu.

He was one leader who worked relentlessly to construct a community hall at each and every hill village.

He was always welcomed and loved by people wherever he went, Awangbow remarked.