House gutted on Christmas eve

CHANDEL, Dec 26: A dwelling house belonging to one Hl Julyngam Anal of Chandel Christian village, Chandel district was totally destroyed by fire between 8.30 pm and 9 pm of December 24 when the entire village was celebrating Christmas.

A number of documents including service pension book, educational certificates, bank documents, house patta, field patta, Rs 37,000 in cash and gold ornaments were destroyed by the fire. It is suspected that electric short circuit sparked the devastating fire.

Fire tenders could do very little to save the house as they were not informed immediately and they arrived late.

Police and Chandel DC Khrishna Kumar visited the site and interacted with the victim today.

It is estimated that goods worth Rs 7 lakh were destroyed by the fire.