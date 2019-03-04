House okays 5 demands on last day

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 4: The 7th session of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly was adjourned today after five demands for grants amounting to Rs 1041,05,54,000 were passed.

The demands for grants passed today were Rs 11,17,58,000 for Information and Publicity, Rs 745,25,94,000 for Medical, Health and Family Welfare, Rs 176,66,93,000 for Commerce and Industries, Rs 6,25,21,000 for Stationery and Printing and Rs 101,69,88,000 for Panchayats.

Opposition Members Th Lokeshwar, K Meghachandra, Kh Joykisan and Surjakumar Okram raised policy cut motions in the course of discussing the demand for grant for Commerce and Industries.

Responding to the policy cut motions, Commerce and Industries Minister Th Biswajit said that there are eight lakh unemployed people in the State as registered in Employment Exchanges.

Although the Government does not have the capacity to provide jobs to all the people, it has been implementing several policies under which people can not only create self-employment but also provide jobs to others.

Under MSME, six industrial estates have been established at Takyel (Imphal West), Tera Urak (Bishnupur) and Kuraopokpi (Thoubal).

Works on setting up similar industrial estates at Temphasong (Ukhrul), Salemthar (Chandel) and Khoupibung (Churachand-pur) have been progressing smoothly.

The Government of India has sanctioned two more industrial estates which would be set up at Moirangkampu Sajeb (Imphal East) and Kataomai (Senapati). However, the proposal for setting up another industrial estate at Tamenglong has not been approved by the Centre on account of certain land disputes, Biswajit said.

The Central Government has agreed in-principle to set up two cement factories in Chandel and Ukhrul districts.

Each factory would create employment for 300 to 400 people directly or indirectly and the cement manufactured at these factories would be sold at Rs 450 per bag, Biswajit said.

He said that the State Government has been working hard to revive Loitang Khunou Spinning Mill.

The Commerce and Industries Department has already signed 15 MoUs with the primary objective of creating employment for youth and bring about tangible economic development in the State, he said.

The State Government has also formulated an industrial policy. The policy seeks to waive off GST, provide power subsidy and capital input subsidy to industrial units set up in the State.

Responding to Lokeshwar, Biswajit said that weavers can now avail loans under MUDRA scheme and weavers in possession of weaver cards would be provided yarns at subsidised rate.

Responding to Joykisan, he said that there are 82 shops within the Moreh Shopping Mall. So far, 28 shops have been allotted and applications for 12 other ships have been received.

Yet, many people are reluctant to apply for shops at the Moreh Shopping Mall, Biswajit said.

He said that maximum efforts would be invested in consultation with all stake holders to see that the shopping complex is opened by the current month or April.

Responding to policy cut motions raised by Kh Joykisan and O Lukhoi in the course of discussing the demand for grant pertaining to Medical, Health and Family Welfare, Health Minister L Jayantakumar stated that the State Government has been encouraging Medical Officers to pursue PG courses as the number of specialist doctors is very limited in the State.

Talking about re-engagement of six Medical Officers who had resigned, Jayantakumar said that the Cabinet adopted a resolution on March 28 last year to re-admit Medical Officers who had resigned from their respective posts and went on deputation to other different medical institutions for three years if they are willing to re-join the State medical service.

The Cabinet decision was guided by a consideration for the career of such Medical Officers and shortage of doctors in the State, he said.

Joining the discussion, Chief Minister N Biren stated that Rs 10 crore was set aside from the annual budget of last year for CMHT. For this financial year, an amount of Rs 20 crore has been reflected in the budget.

So far, 65,000 people have been benefited by CMHT while 40,000 people have been benefited under Ayushman Bharat, Biren said.

Replying to policy cut motions raised by AK Mirabai and Kh Joykisan, IPR Minister Th Biswajit said that an area of three acres has been reserved for establishment of Press Park at Langjing Achouba.

An adequate amount has also been proposed to the 15th Finance for establishment of the Press Park.

The Government has also been considering to post DIOs to the newly created districts too and also to strengthen DIPR’s manpower, Biswajit said.

Saying that newspaper advertisement bills amounting to Rs 92 lakh for 2018-19 are pending, the IPR Minister said that the pending bills may be cleared by March 31.