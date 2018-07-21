House pays tributes

IMPHAL, Jul 20 (DIPR)

The fifth session of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly began today with Obituary Reference during which Members of the House paid tribute to four former members of the House as well as the nine persons who tragically lost their lives in landslides at Tamenglong on July 10.

A two minutes silence was also observed in remembrance of the departed souls.

Speaking during the Obituary Reference, leader of the House N Biren remembered former Chief Minister RK Dorendra Singh as a champion for the cause of not only Manipur but for the entire North Eastern region.

Recalling that RK Dorendra raised his voice and worked in the interest of North East India as a whole, Biren said that his political and social footprints will be remembered in the entire region. The Chief Minister also acknowledged the contributions of the former CM, Speaker, Rajya Sabha Member and MLA from Yaiskul AC, in the field of journalism as Editor of the Khongjel.

The leader of the House also mourned the demise of Nongmeikapam Komon Singh, former Minister and MLA from 33 Heirok AC by highlighting his contributions for the development of the State.

Also deeply mourning the untimely demise of Soso Lorho, former Minister and MLA from Mao AC, the Chief Minister said that Lorho was a liberal Naga leader who wholeheartedly worked for the development of Manipur with the same zeal that he had devoted for development of the Naga community.

While mourning the demise of Dr Wakambam Thoiba Singh, the Chief Minister mentioned that the former Minister and MLA from Heingang AC was one of the founding members of NEROCA. Expressing immense grief over the tragic loss of nine precious lives in landslides at Tamenglong on July 10, Biren said that ex-gratia was given to the families of the landslide victims while two Ministers visited the spot to console the bereaved families.

Leader of the Opposition, O Ibobi Singh also remembered RK Dorendra as a prominent political figure for the whole NE India for his contributions specifically on foreigners’ issue.

Expressing immense grief over his demise, Ibobi said that his demise has left a huge vacuum which will be difficult to fill. Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh and Speaker Y Khemchand Singh too expressed profound sorrow over the demise of the former House Members and the landslide victims. In his speech, the Deputy CM said that RK Dorendra was a simple yet values-oriented politician of the State.