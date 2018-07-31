House session

IMPHAL, Jul 30: The 5th session of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly which was adjourned sine die on July 23 would be resumed for another day on August 10.

A Cabinet meeting held this evening adopted a resolution to this effect.

The changing dynamics of the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015 and other major issues of the State would be discussed at length during the extended Assembly session.

The Cabinet also decided to give 6 pc DA with immediate effect to State Government employees.