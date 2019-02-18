House session

IMPHAL, Feb 17: As decided by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), the 7th session of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly will commence from February 20.

The session which would go on for 17 days will have 13 sittings and there would be no sitting for four days.

As usual, the session will be opened by the Governor’s address.

Supplementary demands for grants 2018-19, demands for grants 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 and budget estimate for 2019-20 would be tabled in the House on the opening day.

The Government is likely to seek clearance of the budget estimate 2019-20 after due deliberation on the next day.