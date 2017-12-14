House session from Dec 20

IMPHAL, Dec 13: The third session of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly would be held from December 20 as decided at a meeting of the Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee today.

The session will have four sittings and the first day will feature obituary reference to late House Members Rishang Keishing, Salam Damudor, Th Krishna and Jugeshwar.

The Government may also table Bill(s) on the same day, if they have any.

There would be question hours on December 21 and 22 and other businesses would be also conducted on these days.

There would be question hours on December 23 as well and Government Bills would be discussed and passed on the same day.