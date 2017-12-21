IMPHAL, Dec 20: Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who is also the leader of the House tabled the Business Committee Report today at the State Assembly .
He also sought permission of the House to conclude the Assembly session before Christmas on December 22 as per the rules of procedure and conduct of business.
It may be mentioned that earlier the Business Advisory Committee had decided to conduct the Assembly session for four days, from December 20 to December 23.
House session to end on Dec 22
