Houses for IM cadres under construction, KSO alleges

IMPHAL, Mar 7: Alleging that NSCN-IM has been constructing houses for their cadres at Chassad village, Kamjong district, the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) has sought immediate intervention of the Government.

Speaking to media persons at Kuki Inn here today, KSO Ghqs president Paotinthang Lupheng said that NSCN-IM has started constructing houses for their cadres at a place known as Laijang which belongs to Chassad village thereby posing serious threat to peace and harmony.

Even though Kuki village chiefs of the area have already intimated the matter to the State Government, nothing has been done so far to stop the construction works. The particular area belongs to Chassad since many generations, Paotin-thang Lupheng said.

He alleged that NSCN-IM sometimes detained Kuki villagers and subjected them to harsh interrogations. They have also summoned Kuki chiefs and forced the chiefs to append their signatures on blank papers.

People are apprehensive that the act of genocide committed by NSCN-IM in the early 1990’s in which 900 innocent people including women and children were killed, 360 Kuki villages were burnt down and one lakh villagers were displaced may recur, said the KSO president.

It appears that the reports about finalisation of a solution based on the Framework Agreement has emboldened NSCN-IM cadres to adopt an aggressive posture towards Kuki villagers.

There have been other instances of NSCN-IM cadres venturing into Kuki villages in Henglep and Nungba areas where they allegedly intimidated the villagers and forced them to part with their belongings like pigs and poultry. They also warned the villagers of serious consequences if they (villagers) report about their activities to any one.

Saying that KSO welcomes any solution worked out between the Government of India and NSCN-IM, Paotinthang asserted that the Framework Agreement should not be used as a platform for launching aggression against Kuki people.

Saying that the issue has potential to escalate into something bad or worse, he sought immediate intervention of the State Government.

The Government needs to ascertain to whom the land belongs and take necessary measures to solve the matter, Paotinthang continued.

He also appealed to the Assam Rifles to rein in the NSCN-IM cadres.