How to keep a young head on old shoulders

Dr Irengbam Mohendra Singh

The coming of a New Year inevitably brings on many past experiences to reflect upon. One of the lesser pleasures of Christmas this year was to watch my ageing wife to work so hard to celebrate Christmas twice with the same verb as my daughter, her husband, and the grandchildren could not make it on Christmas day because they had to work on that day.

My celebration went thrice over, with New Year’s eve party. The following morning, finding myself a bit knackered and one year older, I lay in bed and despaired how futile it is to keep myself young with razor-sharp memory. I shut my eyes, reflecting. Sobered by experience, my road trip discovered that years have meaning, the past never dies and it’s strangely beautiful to be alive in the present, while many of my friends, some with Alzheimer’s disease, their burden eased and dead, find their place in my memory. My youth came looming out of the murk, driving out the ghosts of traumas past.

Though there’s no potion that can rejuvenate me to my youthfulness, researchers have now found out that I can at least, have a young head on my old shoulders, defeating the onslaught of Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s, now the scourge of old age worldwide as in Manipur, is so common that doctors in Britain, can write Alzheimer’s as the cause of death in death certificates. It’s now the biggest killer and has overtaken heart diseases (Nov 15 2016, The daily Telegraph) in Britain, as people are living much longer for brain to decay. To prevent it, researchers have found that some simple life style changes can keep dementia at bay. It’s never too late to look after your brain, says Prof James Goodwin, chief scientists at ‘Age UK’.

The study of human brain is called the last frontier in science, and the brain is the most advanced technology of the day. I’ve written before that evolution has stopped. Our brain, instead of increasing in size, has shrunk by the size of a tennis ball. Our attention spans are also getting shorter from 12 seconds in 2000, to 8 seconds in 2016. Yesterday’s brain facts are today’s “myth.”

Old people are arbitrarily, 65 years and beyond, though you do not have to be old at 65. You may be fitter than a 25-year old weakling. The main casualty is the aging mind and fading memory that come with the ageing process. This could be due to many environment factors affecting brain health and ageing. These are the areas where researchers are looking for clues.

Mind (an invisible world of thought) is an invisible part of memory but not confined to the brain, while memory is linked to the brain. Mind is “a clean slate” at birth. It’s also known as “Tabula rasa” (Latin – scraped tablet ie clean slate) in psychology. That’s what empiricists (experimental observers) attribute human mind before ideas have been imprinted on it by the reaction of senses to the external world objects.

As an undergraduate in Medicine, we were taught how children develop their mind including learning. The most popular theory and now discarded, was by Sigmund Freud (1856-1939). His theory is all mumbo jumbo, such as Id and Ego, Oedipus complex in male children, and the Electra complex in female children and the rest of it. He staged child development in 5 sexual stages.

Increasing forgetfulness is a normal part of ageing process but not Alzheimer’s, as interconnections (wiring) of neurones (cell bodies – the building blocks of brain) die off gradually.

Ultimately brain shrinks and becomes less effective. A part of brain (Hippocampus region) is the

main area for consolidating (stabilising of memory after its initial acquisition) short and long term memories (and learning). It’s one of the first areas brain to deteriorate. Forgetfulness is rapid at the start, but becomes slower as you get older.

As written in the past, studies in mice have shown that infusion of young mice blood into older mice has shown significant burst of cell growth in the hippocampus region (and vice versa).

This has led to speculation that young human blood might act as antidote to senile forgetfulness. Studies on humans with Alzheimer’s diseases are currently in progress.

Memory has three parts: attention, retention and recall. In humans, memories are fully developed by mid 20s when the brain is regarded as mature. Storage of memory that you have learnt, in the brain, as temporary (short term) or permanent (Long term) act each other as a sort of filter to protect us from overloading with a flood of information that we confront every day. The more the information is repeated, or used, the more likely it will be stored as short or long term memory. This is called consolidation. That’s why students cram repeatedly for retention. The opposite spectrum is simply a summer cloud.

Research in the 1960s show that long term memories are stored scattered throughout the brain and not just in one area. From there, memory has to be constructed (recall), not taken out in one piece, just like a book retrieved from the bookshelf. Human brain can store unlimited amount of information and indefinitely by an encoding process as the computer does. “Forgetting” seems to be the result of incompletely or incorrectly encoded memories. Problems with recall (retrieval), a common experience in old age ie we try to remember something one time and fail, but then remember the same item later, shows that the information is still in place.

A study known as ‘ The Disconnected mind’ by Prof Ian Dreary of Edinburgh University, found that a quarter of brain-ageing is down to genes, while three-quarters is dependent on lifestyle choices. Based on the knowledge that from mid-fifties onwards, we lose 1% of muscle mass each year, and it is similar in the brain, the reasoning is that as you go to the gym to keep your body in shape you need brain exercise to keep it in good order.

Prof Goodwin at Age UK, says: “If you think you are not thinking as sharply, you can improve that by stopping it in its track. There are many modifiable risk factors you can influence to maintain your brain function or slow the rate of decline. A big one we know is stopping smoking. Scientists have worked out some positive things we can do.

Ali Trelle, a researcher at the University of Cambridge Memory Lab, says that “brain needs to be challenged by doing something that’s quite novel to you.” For example, sitting at the computer and typing all day as I am doing, has become repetitive and brain loses interest. It would be better if I break the routine and set a new challenge. And, I am planning to learn Meitei alphabet that my busy routine of writing has delayed for many years. Other curious thing is to learn another language. It’s based on a 2013 study published in the journal of Neurology that individuals who spoke two languages developed dementia an average four and half years later than people who only spoke one language.

The magic wand to slow brain-ageing is EXERCISE. Studies by Prof Goodwin and others from Edinburgh University in 2012, found that exercising in your 70s may stop your brain from shrinking that is associated with dementia. Scientists are baffled about why it is. Exercise did not have to be strenuous. Going for a walk several times a week sufficed.

Researchers examined the brain scans of 638 people past the age of retirement, which showed those who were most physically active had less brain shrinkage over a three year period. They examined the brain’s white natter ie the wiring that transmits messages round the brain. They found that people over the age of 70 who were more physically active had fewer damaged areas than those who did little exercise. They also had more grey matter ie the parts of the brain where the messages originate.

The National Institute on Ageing, US, has found out now that when muscles exercise they produce a protein (Cathepsin B) which boosts brain growth. The message is if you old folks do not want to go barmy, do some walking about.

The writer is based in the UK; Email: irengbammsingh@gmail.com; Website: www.drimsingh.co.,uk