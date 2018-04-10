How to practice homoeopathy

Dr Moirangthem Nara Singh

(A tribute to Dr Hahnemann, the founder of Homoeopathy on his 263rd birth anniversary)

Homoeopathy is a System of Medicine discovered, practiced and promoted by Dr. Samuel Hahnemann, a German physician of highest repute and a genius. A system based on an infailable Law of Nature i.e. “Similia Similibus Curentur” meaning similar is cured by similar. Dr. Hahnemann deserved Homoeopathy as an Art of Healing gifted by the gracious nature to the suffering humanity. The juice of Cinchona Bark (from which quinine is prepared) could cure malaria and at the same time it also could produce symptoms similar to those of malaria if taken in large quantity by a healthy individual. This is the foundation on how Homoeopathy was discovered. The great desire and effort of Dr. Samuel Hahnemann leading to the discovery of this new science was because of his ambition, ceaseless hard work and clear understanding of the “Laws of Nature”. His ambition was to provide highest ideal cure which is “Rapid, gentle and permanent restoration of health and annihilation of the disease in its whole extent in the most reliable way without side effects under a comprehensible principle.”

With this Homoeopathy became known to the World and to-day the whole world is observing the 10th of April ( i.e.Hahnemann’s Birth Day ) as “World Homoeopathy Day”.

Dr. Hahnemann was master of 14 (fourteen) languages starting from Hebrew, French, Spanish, German, Greek etc. He was very well versed with Greek language in his works other than his own mother tongue, German language. The word Homoeopathy is derived from Greek language ( Homoeos = homogenous ; pathos = suffering ). He named this new discovery as Homoeopathy and also coined the old system as Allopathy ( Alloes = dissimilar; pathos = suffering ). Now it is very clear that to practice Homoeopathy is to be based on the laws of similia, means the use of proven medicines on healthy human beings and registered in the Materia Medica.

It is of the greatest importance that a clear conception should be formed at the outset as to what Homoeopathic Materia Medica is and it consists of a registered of symptoms. It is the simiology of drugs. For the practice of Homoeopathy we must know the symptoms which each drug has produced, and we must have these so arranged that they can be found instantly for any region of the body. Hahnemann arranged them for each of the remedies he tested in a definite anatomical order. This is called technically in Homoeopathy “Hahnemannian Schema”.

The Homoeopathic Materia Medica thus consists of a schemastic arrangement of the symptoms produced by each drug together with amplification from the observed actions of the remedies in practice. This is how a Homoeopath has to follow strictly in order to obtain successes in actual practice.