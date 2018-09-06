HRD may reach out to President for MU VC ’s longer leave

N Delhi/GuW’ti, Sep 5

With tension flaring up at Manipur University again after Vice-Chancellor Adya Prasad Pandey returned to work this month and promptly banned student and staff associations, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry is seriously considering seeking President’s approval to send Pandey on a longer compulsory leave.

The Ministry on Tuesday held discussions to consider various options to defuse the situation on the campus, which has been shut since May 30. It opened only on August 22 when the V-C was on leave but his return this month has triggered a fresh crisis.

Since the President is visitor to all the Central universities his sanction would be necessary.

The Ministry is seriously considering sending the V-C on a longer leave till peace returns to the campus. The Ministry may even consider Pandey’s removal if things remain unchanged.

Pandey, the former HoD of Economics at Benaras Hindu University, was appointed Vice Chancellor of Manipur University in October 2016. While there would be rare precedents of VCs being compulsorily sent on leave or removed pending an inquiry, law and order concerns in the insurgency-hit State may warrant this action.

Economic Times has learnt that Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh has also conveyed that it is necessary to send the VC on leave.

The Vice Chancellor has also moved Court. Pandey told the Economic Times that he had filed a petition in the Court requesting all assistance to ensure smooth functioning of the university and safety of students and staff.

He has also alleged that the State was not cooperating with him to restore peace on campus and that he was facing dire threats and extortion.

