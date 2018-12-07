HSLC Exam application form

IMPHAL, Dec 6: Board of Secondary Education Manipur has notified all concerned that the application forms for the High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLCE), 2019 (along with relevant forms) may be collected from the office of the board wef December 7.

The duly filled in application forms and Internal Assessment ,marks countersigned by the Head of the institution should be submitted to the office along with the examination fees on or before January 4, 2019 without fine and with fine of Rs 200 per candidate upto January 11, said a notification of the Secretary, BOSEM, Akham Joykumar Singh today.