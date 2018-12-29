HSLC exam mark goof up DESAM demands inquiry report

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 28: The Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) has demanded the State Government to disclose the report of the enquiry committee which probed the alleged allotment of lesser marks to Archana and many other students who appeared in the HSLC examination 2018, to the public.

It has also asked to find out all the persons/officials involved in the wrongdoing/malpractice and take action against them including the Controller and Secretary of Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) who were removed from their respective posts yesterday.

Addressing a press meet held today at DESAM temporary office at Sagolband, secretary general of the students’ organization Shital Oinam also urged the State Government to compensate the students of HSLC examination 2018 who have been victimized or affected by the miscalculation/wrong evaluation of marks.

He added that marksheets of the students who deserved more marks than they were given should be amended.

The secretary general further demanded the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) and State Government to allow re-evaluation and re-checking of marks if students feel they have been victimised.

Lauding the State Government, more particularly the Education Minister Th Radhesyam and Higher and Technical Education Commissioner H Deleep Singh for taking up action against the Controller and Secretary of BOSEM before the issue aggravated, Shital reminded that the report of the enquiry committee had been submitted on October 24 this year to the State Government.