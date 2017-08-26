Huge quantity of liquor seized

IMPHAL, Aug 25: Thoubal district police arrested three individuals, including two women, for illegal transpor-tation of local liquor, last night.

According to a source, as a part of the drive against illicit liquor and drugs in the light of the coming 5th General Panchayat election 2017 under the instruction of SP Thoubal, K Megha-chandra, a team of Thoubal police, along with women police personnel under the command of Inspector Rishikesh Sharma, OC Thoubal, and led by SI Minabanda, carried out intensified frisking and checking along Imphal-Moreh road, last night at around 9.30.

During frisking and checking at Thoubal Khunou area, one Tata Magic bearing registration number MN-0W-5174, was detained for checking.

The police found 1000 litres of local liquor packed in 40 jute bags which were being transported from Andro towards Churachandpur by two women and the driver of the vehicle.

The two women were identified as Seleibam Bala Devi (38) w/o S Inaocha and Wangkheimayum Ranjana Devi (30) w/o Ricky, both from Khuga Tampak Zouveng. The Tata Magic driver was identified as Thongam Inaocha of Thoubal Nongangkhong.

The arrested individuals along with the seized items were handed over to the Excise Department for taking up necessary actions.

On the other hand, a team of Kakching police, seized 124 litres of local liquor from three different vendors located at various parts of the district.

According to a source, a combined team of Kakching police, Pallel Police and Hiyanglam police, under the supervision of W Singhajeet, carried out drive against illicit drug and alcohol at Pallel Thong Wangma, Kakching Sumak Leikai and Kakching Thonglan Leikai yesterday night and arrested three liquor vendors including two women and seized around 124 litres of local liquor from their possession.

They were later handed over to the Excise Department along with the seized items for taking up necessary actions.