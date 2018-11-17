Huge wins for KMTYC, CYDA and CRYC

IMPHAL, Nov 16

KMTYC, Kongthoujam Maning and CRYC, Chingmeirong have sealed their places at the last 16 round of the ongoing XIIth Zadonang Memorial Football Tournament organised by Zeliangrong Football Association at THAU Sports Complex.

KMTYC thrashed GYC, Guigailong by 4-1 goals to emerge Group G winners while CRYC, Chingmeirong thumped CYC, Chinikon 3-0 in another Group G tie to finish group runners up.

In the Group H league matches, NYC, Namthanlong went down by 1-2 goals to SSYC, Sairem while CYDA, Chingkhulong outwitted KVYC, Kekru Villa by a huge 3-0 margin.

Tomorrow’s match

(LKCC) vs Ramji (RYC); (SKYC) vs (DYC) (RYC) vs (CFC); (KRYDC) vs (LYC)