Hum fest on Apr 7

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 4: The Hum festival of Thadou community will be held on April 7 at Keithelmanbi Champhai, Kangpokpi district.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, Hum festival organising committee secretary Michael Lamjathang Haokip said that the Hum festival was held at the State level for the first time in 2016 and this year’s Hum festival celebration will be the second such event as the festival was not organised last year due to some inconveniences.

According to the 2011 census reports, the population of the Thadou community stands at 2.15 lakh. Hum festival has been celebrated even before the arrival of Christianity, the secretary informed and added that some changes are visible now that Christianity has taken root.

Michael stated that the organising committee is planning to organise various cultural and traditional performances, set up various stalls and hold a beauty pageant title Miss Hum as a part of the celebration.

The festival which will be organised under the theme ‘My culture, my identity’ will also strive to spread the message of peace and harmony among the various communities residing in the State, he added and appealed to all to participate in the celebration.