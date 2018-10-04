Human chain protests MU arrest

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 3 : Six student bodies of Manipur AMSU, MSF, DESAM, SUK, KSA and AIMS staged human chain protest along Tiddim Road with students drawn from Inspire Science Academy, Bhaktivedanta Institute Mission Higher Secondary School, Lee Faith School, Millennium Institute of Sciences, Photon School, Mecolet Higher Secondary School and Shishu Nistha Niketan.

The human chain protest was organised to protest the arrest of Manipur University students and teachers by Manipur Police in the wee hours of September 21.

The student bodies demanded the State Govt to release the students and teachers of Manipur University, withdraw the security forces deployed inside the campus of MU since September 20, probe proceedings against AP Pandey should be finalised speedily and to withdraw the disciplinary action taken up against Manipur University Teachers Association (MUTA) and Manipur University Students Union.

A student activist Suraj Khangembam said that if the Government does not give in to their demands, they will launch different forms of intense agitation.