IMPHAL, Dec 10: Judiciary Officer, Advocates and legal fraternity of the State observed International Human Rights Day and donated blood at Cheirap Court complex today, under the aegis of District Legal Service Authority Imphal West and All Manipur Bar Association (AMBA).

A large number of Advocates and those working in legal service in the State, donated blood as a part of the observation in the morning.

Later, at noon, a function was held at Cheirap Court complex, attended by District and Session Judge Imphal West cum Chairman of District Legal Services Authority Imphal West, Maibam Manojkumar, District and Session Judge Imphal East cum Chairman of District Legal Services Authority Imphal East, Gaiphulsillu and president of AMBA, senior Advocate A Chandrajit as the presidium members.

Senior Advocate, Kh Mani, director of Human Rights Alert, L Babloo and lecturer of LMS Law College, Dr Ch Narendra spoke on Human Rights as the resource persons.