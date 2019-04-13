Hundreds pay tribute to slain PLA fighters

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 13 : Families of the nine deceased members of PLA, who were allegedly killed by security forces on April 13, 1982, paid tributes to the departed souls at their Cheiraoching, Thangmeiband memorial amidst heavy security today.

The commemoration which began at 6 in the morning and went on till five in the evening, was organised after the High Court of Manipur granted permission for the same in response to a writ petition filed by the Family Committee for Observance of 13 April seeking approval to hold the floral tribute ceremony.

The nine deceased members were killed by security forces at Kodompokpi in 1982. The incident is well known as Kodompokpi incident.

A huge crowd of people including students, teachers, clubs, organisations, Meira Paibi Lups and senior citizens gathered at the memorial site to pay floral tributes to the deceased people while police kept a tight vigil around the area during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, doctors, nurses and staff of the Health Department were also present to look after any medical emergencies and the local people assisted those who had come to pay tribute at the site.

The High Court always granted permission to hold the commemorative event. However, this year, the Imphal West District Magistrate barred print and electronic media from covering the event.

On the other hand, the family members of the deceased people decried the order of the Imphal West District Magistrate which barred media from covering the function.

Speaking to media persons, L Medha, a family member of one of the slained PLA members, Khundrakpam Chaobal of Kwakeithel Moirangpurel, said that barring media persons from covering the function is quite unfortunate as the function has always been covered by media every year in the past.

On behalf of the families of the deceased members she expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the people coming from different locations, including those who came from far off areas, to pay homage at Cheiraoching.