IMPHAL, Oct 18: People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) convenor Erendro Leichombam has announced that he would launch a hunger strike from October 21 until their arrested member Popilal is released.

Speaking at a public meeting held at Manipur Press Club here today, Erendro said that people should not remain mute to the way Popilal has been imprisoned after registering an FIR just for staging a protest demonstration and smashing eggs against a wall.

If the masses remain silent to such political persecution or bullying, there will be no justice, he said.

Erendro said that all the citizens are entitled to freedom of speech, freedom to protest and freedom to do politics.

Pointing out that all the people arrested in connection with the MU crisis have been released, Erendro asked why Popilal has not been released yet.

He went on to ask, “Is Popilal’s continued detention related to his political affiliation?”

Today, PRJA has been politically persecuted. Other political parties and CSOs may face the same fate tomorrow, he observed.

“As such, we have to break the silence”, he asserted.

23 year old Popilal of Phayeng Mayai Leikai was arrested by Imphal West District Police on September 28.

He was arrested after video clips of a protest demonstration led by Erendro against the midnight raid at MU campus was uploaded on Facebook.

The protesters pasted photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Biren, Prof AP Pandey, Prof K Yugindro and Prof M Shyamkesho on a wall and eggs were thrown against the pictures.

Police arrested Popilal on the charge that video clips of the protest demonstration promoted enmity and hatred in the society.