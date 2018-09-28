Hunger strike completes 5 days

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 27 : The hunger strike launched by girl students of Manipur University at the gates of their respective hostels has completed five days.

So far, eight of them have been taken to hospitals as their health conditions deteriorated.

The girl students launched the hunger strike denouncing the midnight raid at the boys’ hostels on September 20 and subsequent arrest of a number of students and teachers.

The girl students said that hunger strike is the only option left to them to denounce the brutal police crackdown on MU students and teachers.

“Police will come and arrest us if we stage any other mode of protest agitation”, they said.

They said that it is impossible to speak anything against the current authoritarian regime because they would be charged with sedition. Meanwhile, the People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) today staged a symbolic protest demonstration by smashing eggs against the arrest of teachers and students of MU by the State Government.

The protest demonstration held somewhere at Thangmeiband was led by PRJA convenor Erendro Leichonbam.

He said that many students and teachers of MU have been charged with attempt to murder and sent to jail apart from converting the entire MU campus to a war zone just for throwing two eggs at the vehicle of Prof Yugindro.

The line of action taken up by the State Government is dictatorial and PRJA condemns it in the strongest term, Erendro said. Police were searching for PRJA supporters to thwart the protest agitation by detaining them. As a result, most of them have gone into hiding, he added.

“We came out because we feel obliged to show solidarity to the students and teachers of MU”, he said.

He then appealed to the incumbent Government to stop its dictatorial way of dealing with the MU crisis.