Hunt for prospective candidates underway

IMPHAL, Dec 27: Although sitting MP Dr T Meinya is a strong contender for Congress ticket for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election which is due early next year, Congress party has already started exploring if there is any other candidate who is more qualified and popular than Dr Meinya.

Even if Dr Meinya is fielded as a Congress candidate in Inner Manipur PC, it would be no easy task for both BJP and Congress to field prospective candidates in Outer Manipur PC.

With the election approaching fast, Congress party has already started reviewing the popularity of Dr Meinya at different places of Inner Manipur PC. The party has started collecting information on the popularity or unpopularity of Dr Meinya from each and every Assembly segment, sources informed.

There are some sections which have been saying that Dr Meinya’s performance is not satisfactory. If it is the party’s MLAs and ex-MLAs who have been saying that Dr Meinya’s performance is not satisfactory and in case Dr Meinya is given Congress ticket for a record fourth term, they would be compelled to support Dr Meinya.

But if it is the general public and civil society organisations which have been saying that Dr Meinya’s performance is not satisfactory, then it a totally different scenario, said the sources.

At the same time, it is said that Dr Meinya is highly respected within AICC. If the sitting MP is re-elected and UPA returns to power at the Centre, there is a fair chance of him bagging a Cabinet portfolio.

Dr Meinya who is now 70 years old can be politically active for many more years and he represents a very clean political figure so far as there is no corruption or other charges against him, said the sources.

Yet, Congress party has been searching for another prospective candidate in the event of denying the party ticket to Dr Meinya and ex-MLA Dr Ng Bijoy has been named among the prospective alternative candidates.

In case, Dr Ng Bijoy is fielded in Inner Manipur PC, Congress party would get a fair chance of mobilising sizeable supporters in Imphal East district. At the moment, these are just speculations.

But obviously, Congress party must find a prospective candidate more qualified and popular than Dr Meinya if the sitting MP should not be given another chance, said the sources.

On the other hand, some political analysts have commented that it would be difficult for both BJP and Congress to find candidates who are capable of winning the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

The political analysts said on condition of anonymity that the Lok Sabha election would be issue-based in Outer Manipur PC. The ruling party would not be able to say that they are well placed and the same is true for Congress party too.

As Congress party is seen as opposed to the Naga issue, many Naga voters may be reluctant to vote for the Congress candidate. But Congress party has a positive point in the nine Assembly segments of Thoubal district and Kakching district which are included in Outer Manipur PC, and ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi has a big say in these Assembly segments.

These nine Assembly segments which have around two lakh voters often prove to be a deciding factor in most elections. Okram Ibobi who is known for his shrewdness in election matter is most likely to take a pivotal role in Congress party’s election campaign for the Lok Sabha election, said the political analysts. With Wangjing-Tentha AC’s ex-MLA Moirangthem Hemanta likely to join Congress party, his supporters may go for Congress party while the supporters of sitting MLA Paonam Brojen may go for BJP.

Even though BJP is in power both in the State and the Centre, it would not be easy for BJP to fight Congress party in the Lok Sabha election here.

Just as many people in hill districts are not favourable to Congress party for seeming objection to Naga issue, BJP may also face a disadvantageous situation for their failure to resolve the Naga issue, pointed out the political analysts.