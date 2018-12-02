HYDC, BOLERO, BIRA win in Ibochou Memorial Football

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 1 : HYDC, BOLERO, BIRA and YMC emerged victorious in today’s matches of the 2nd Huidrom Ibochou Memorial Imphal East Football Tournament being organised by HYDC Sports Committee at its playground at Huidrom Awang Leikai.

In the Group B league match of the day, HYDC, Huidrom thumped SSC, Sawombung by 3-1 goals. H Sanathoi (3′), Shankar (87′) and Kh Rojesh (90+1′) scored for the hosts while SSC’s lone goal was scored by A Rishikanta in the 88th minute.

In the Group C league match, Bolero, Sekta rode on goals by W Bisheshor (9′) and S Thoi (24′) to notch up a 2-0 win over Challou FC.

In the Group D league match, BIRA FC edged past Khurai Epum Mapal by 4-3 goals. BIRA FC’s goal were scored by N Arjun (15′, 37′) and S Basanta (29′, 33′) while L Lamnganba (11′) and Y Robinkumar (25′, 40′) scored for the losing side.

The Group A league match played in the evening witnessed YMC, Haraorok trounce Tikendrajit FC, Heikak Mapal by 5-0 goals.

N Samananda scored the opener in the 7th minute while T Chingkheinganba scored the second goal in the 15th minute. The latter part of the match saw N Athoi led the attack and completed his hattrick (38′, 39′, 40′) and helped YMC routed the Heikak Mapal side 5-0.