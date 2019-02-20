HYDCCL emerge champs in Men’s Village Open Volleyball tourney All possible help will be extended to promote sports in village areas : Nishikant Sapam

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 19: HYDCCL, Heikrujam clinched the championship title of the 1st State Level Men’s Village Open Volleyball tournament organized under the aegis of All Manipur Volleyball Association since February 11 at Konuma Makha Leikai ground in Imphal West district.

A total of 10 teams battled it out in the tournament for the top prize.

In the final match, both the team HYDCCL Heikrujam and KLYGC, Kamong put their best foot forward to remain on top of each other. However, HYDCCL managed to held on their nerves and defeated KLYGC by 3-2 sets (25-23, 25-27, 25-27, 25-19, 18-16) to emerge as champions of the competition.

N Michael of HYDCCL was adjudged the best player of the tournament while M Dingku of KLYGC, Kamong bagged the best spiker award.

The closing function of the tournament was attended by social worker Kongkham Manglemba as chief guest while the publisher of The Sangai Express, Nishikant Singh Sapam attended the function as guest of honour. Many prominent members of the region also shared the dais as dignitaries.

As part of the function, the chief guest Kongkham Manglemba honoured the winner HYDCCL Heikrujam with a cash prize of Rs 15,000 while the runner’s up KLYGC, Kamong received a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

The winner and runner’s up team of the tournament were also awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000 and Rs 7,500 respectively by the publisher of The Sangai Express, Nishikant Singh Sapam.

Speaking at the occasion, Nishikant Singh Sapam said that The Sangai Express will extend all possible help to promote and develop sports in the village area of the State adding that sports help in building team spirit and discipline in among the youths.

Later, the chief guest Kongkham Manglemba (social worker) and Deputy Speaker K Robindro also donated a sum of Rs 10,000 each to the organising committee of the tournament.