Hydro Electric Power Industry: A must for Manipur

N Shyamsundar Singh

(Contd from yesterday)

The case of Loktak lake is no exception. Rather, it has two more very serious issues namely heavy deposition of silt in the lake and weed infestation that have put salt to the wound. Therefore, extensive studies, analyses and on the spot verification would be needed to ascertain the reasons attributing to the deterioration of the environment and the loss of ecosystem values of the precious lake so that renewed efforts are made collectively to mitigate, restore and retain the lake within a shortest possible time.

In 1986, Loktak Development authority (LDA) was constituted by the Government of Manipur and assigned with the task of overall management of Loktak Lake. The vision of LDA has its focus on conservation and utilization of wetlands sustainably for ecological security and livelihood improvement of local communities. The mission is also accordingly formulated keeping in view the treatment strategy for each ailment.

The LDA which was given more teeth in 2006 when the Manipur Loktak lake (Protection) Act 2006 was passed and notified, has grown to a well equipped professional lake management organization that can affectively deal with the increasing multidisciplinary challenges of lake conservation and management. Besides Loktak Development Authority, many more state Government Departments namely, PHED, Forests Department, Horticulture & Soil Conservation Department, Fisheries Department, Veterinary & AH Department, Agriculture Department, Sericulture Department, Environment & Ecology Department and District administration also were engaged formally to render relentless service to achieve the common goal. The activity components were identified and made known to each of implementing agencies/ line Department. As it is given to understand, over the last few decades, none of the authorities or stakeholders has taken initiatives to physically survey and demarcate the boundary of the lake even though these basic data are of prime importance from protection maintenance and management points of view. How can one start planning and formulating programmes for translating the assignment into reality without knowing the volume of work to be done? Or it is not done deliberately?. Otherwise, technology is readily available now to carry out the contour survey and measure the areas at different levels.

It is likely that the Lake area has reduced drastically because of ever increasing menace of encroachment over the last couple of decades. Ironically, as the trend suggests the state Government property is considered as an ownerless property in Manipur. Different figures have been furnished or projected by different interested groups/authorities in respect of the area of Loktak Lake. Someone says it is about 440 sq.km and some other 490 sq.km. LDA has come up with a figure of 469 sq.km. However, in all the cases the level at which the area is measured and by whom it is measured are not mentioned. The NHPC has claimed that based on the Topo sheet of Survey of India, the area of the lake is found to be 263 sq.km at Full Reservoir Level (EL769.23m) and the project was designed accordingly. This area includes the area of water body of Lake and the submerged area around the Lake. Therefore, the fact of the matter is that even if one considers some percentage of error in the calculation of the area, one has no valid justification to show that a vast area of 50,000 hectares (500sq.km) of agricultural land is submerged when water is impounded in the lake which has a lesser area.

Therefore, it is a fact that The State Government is actively involved in the management process of the Lake. The Steering Committee of LDA and Line Departments headed by the Chief Secretary, Manipur, provides the policy direction, streamlines project fund flows, and maintains an over view of implementation of various activities and also the coordination among executing agencies. The Government of India has also released over the last 30 years or so adequate fund in the forms of annual Normal Plan Assistance (NPA) and Special Plan Assistance (SPA). In addition, other substantial assistance has also been pumped in to the project from different sources.

A barrage is hydraulic diversion structure. Unlike Dam, it does not have any permanent head. The head is created simply by the gates. Once the gates are fully opened the entire discharge is allowed to pass through and flow to its own course. The elevation at the top of 5 Nos. of gates at Ithai barrage is maintained at El 269.3m (i.e. full reservoir level). The gates, when fully opened, shall allow 566 cumecs of water to pass through it and resume its natural flow. The top of the gate is about 17m below the elevation of Imphal which is 786m above MSL. Spill of water over the gate is never permitted.

Being a Ramsar site, maintenance of Lake ecological character finds a significant place in water allocation policy of Loktak Lake. Accordingly, Wetland International South Asia (WISA) has recommended a barrage operation rule to the Steering Committee which will be jointly determined by LDA and NHPC in consultation with all stakeholder Departments and local community.

Therefore, the attention of the section of the society that has put the blame on the project authority alone and agitated with strong protest against the degradation of the overall environment following deterioration of the condition and quality of various aspects of the lake, may be drawn to the fact that the State Government bestowed LDA and its other Line Departments the authority to conserve and manage the Loktak Lake including barrage operation Barring a small role to play in the Ithai barrage operation, the NHPC has not been assigned with any specific responsibility in the matter of Loktak Lake management. Therefore, the success or the failure of the mission depends exclusively on how responsibly and at what degree of commitment and conviction these state agencies perform and deliver.

Benefits from LHE Project: Being a home -state of the Loktak Hydro Electric Project, Manipur is entitled to get 12 p.c. of the total generation of power free. The 12 p.c. free power accounts for about 54 Million unit(MU) of free energy in a year. In terms of money, if evaluated at the present sale rate of Rs. 3.65 per unit, as determined by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) for this Central Sector Plant, the state income would be around Rs.20 crores. The home state is given the option to collect this amount every year in lieu of the free energy. (To be contd)