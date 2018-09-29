IMPHAL, Sep 28 : I Am Ready the official anthem of the CEO Manipur to promote its SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) campaign has been launched and featured on Youtube which has already got 421 views with 64 upvotes.

The anthem serves as a tool to inspire and encourage prospective voters, especially the youth who are 18 or about to turn 18, to go out and register themselves as voters for the first time, said a statement from the office of the CEO.

The lyric covers quite a spectrum of facts including – that Government is made by the people and people should take ownership, that getting enrolled to vote with one’s free will is a right as much as it is a responsibility. The future of the society/Nation lies with us, the people. The song also tries to capture, subtly, issues like urban apathy and reluctance of the third gender and marginalised people. The refrain hammers on the object that we wish to achieve – to get people to enrol.