I-Day wishes

IMPHAL, Aug 14: Gover-nor Dr Najma Heptulla has wished the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of the 72nd Independence Day.

She mentioned that on this day, in 1947, India attained freedom from the British after a long freedom struggle and innumerable sacrifices by millions of Indians.

She further urged the people to renew the pledge to protect the hard earned freedom and also to contribute for a better India where all are equal and no one goes hungry or gets victimised.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh also conveyed warm wishes to the people of Manipur on the auspicious occasion of 72nd Independence Day. He said that Independence Day is an important occasion for all to look back and focus our thoughts on the great landmark in the history of the nation and to re-dedicate to the ideals of democracy and service to the nation.

He added that on this day, the people remember and recall the supreme and selfless sacrifice made by our forefathers in the freedom struggle and urged the people to join hands to promote peace and harmony for the prosperity of the State and the nation.

Works Minister Th Biswajit also conveyed warm wishes to the people of Manipur on the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day and urged all to take a pledge to the cause of nation building.