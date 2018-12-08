I-League NEROCA FC post first win at home to climb to second spot

By Our Sports Reporter

Imphal, Dec 7: Local favourites, Neroca FC thumped Indian Arrows by 3-0 goals today at the Khuman Lampak stadium to climb to the second spot in the I League 2018-19 teams standing with 11 points from seven games.

Japanese import Katsumi Yusa, Nigerian striker Felix Odili Chidi and midfielder Malemnganba Meitei exploited Indian Arrows often in counter to give NEROCA a comfortable 3-0 win in a home tie which was reportedly witnessed by around 29,932 spectators.

The game began on an even keel with Saran Singh getting on the end of a shot inside the Arrows box the 2nd minute for the hosts, while Rahim Ali for the visitors also missing a clear chance seven minutes later.

Sanjiv Stalin’s corner saw Rahim Ali with a second chance to score in the 24th minute off a Sanjeev Stalin corner, but his header flew across the goal.

NEROCA FC, however, were slowly beginning to control the game and their efforts bore fruit in the 29th minute as they took the lead through Yusa, who registered his first goal of the season.

Singham Subash Singh delivered a low cross from the left flank and it was anticipated by the Japanese whose first touch took him away from an onrushing Prabhsukan Gill in the Arrows goal and his second, albeit mistimed and on the turn, saw the ball hobble into the side-netting of the far corner.

Rahul KP then missed a couple of gilt-edged chances in the first half for the Arrows to draw level after having done exceedingly well to get at the end of them.

Brazilian defender Eduardo, who already had scored once in the campaign, had the first chance for the hosts after the break when he rose highest off a Malemnganba free-kick but could not connect properly with his head.

Neroca’s premier front-man Felix Chidi then doubled the lead in the 54th minute with his fourth goal in four games. The Nigerian caught the Arrows defence napping on the counter and broke away with a solo run, coming up with a neat finish from the outstep of his right foot, beating a full-stretched Prabhsukan all ends up.

The Arrows then conceded a third with Malemnganba getting onto the Hero I-League scoresheet for his team for the very first time. Substitute Jitendra Singh gave the ball away on the right flank for Australian Aryn Williams to collect the loose ball and drive into the Arrows box.

He then unleashed a measured cross for Malemn coming in, to tap in comfortably from close.

NEROCA FC will next host Churchill Brothers FC ond December 15. (Addl inputs from IANS)