Ibemhal Memorial Nupikhut Kang tournament begins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 1 : The Ibemhal Memorial Invitation League cum Knock-out Prize Money Nupikhut Kang Tournament being organised by All Hailakandi District Kang Association (AHDKA) and Bir Tikendrajit Sports and Cultural Organisation, Lala kicked off today at Hari Mandir Mandop, BT Road, Lala in the presence of Shanti Kumar Singha, CEO, Hailakandi Assam as chief guest; Ch Kulabidhu, president AHDKA as president; Harilal Singha, Superintendent Handloom and Textile, Hailakandi and Pulok Nath, Chairman, Lala Town Committee as special guests. Various imminent persons from various fields of the region also attended the inaugural function as dignitaries.

A total of 12 Kangkhuts (teams) clubbed into 3 groups will be competing in this league cum knock-out tournament for top honours. 6 teams will compete in the first league stage and will join the winners and runners up second league round which consist of 6 teams clubbed into 2 groups, in the knock-out stage.

The opening match of the tournament saw Laishram Khun Kangkhut and Nongdon Lairembi Kangkhut play out a 13-13 draw.

BT (A) Kangkhut will meet LKK Kangkhut tomorrow in the first match while BF (B) Kangkhut will play Umanglai Panganba Kangkhut in another league match.