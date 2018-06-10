Ibobi advises against empty promises

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 9: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi, while expressing faith that the incumbent Government will do many things for the welfare of people and development of the State, appealed to the Government not to make empty promises or give assurances when they have no intention to fulfil them.

He warned that lies and empty promises would not last long.

Ibobi was speaking at a distribution function of old age pension, widow pension and monetary assistance to disabled persons given by the Moirangthem Ibotombi Memorial Trust Heirok.

The trust has been giving pension/assistance of Rs 200 per beneficiary per month and Rs 1200 were distributed to equal number of beneficiaries for a period of six months at the function held today at Salungpham.

He said that the trust was set up with the main objective of serving the people, particularly the poor and the needy.

Ex-Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam said that the changes seen today in Manipur were brought by the 15 years of Congress rule.

No party can challenge Congress in the field of development.

A visionless leader can never compete with the Congress party, he asserted.

Moirangthem Ibotombi Memorial Trust president and ex-Minister M Okendro said that the trust would work to increase the number of beneficiaries from 1200 to 1500.