Ibobi and team take anti-CAB lobby to Rahul, Manmohan

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 4: A team led by ex-Chief Minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Okram Ibobi, who are currently camping at Delhi, met Congress president Rahul Gandhi as well as Rajya Sabha MP and former Prime Minister Dr Manmo-han Singh and urged them to ensure that the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 is not passed in the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to media persons, Okram Ibobi said that Congress MLAs of the State have been camping at Delhi since January 31 and earlier the team had met and urged Congress party Rajya Sabha leader Ghulam Nabi Azad not to allow passage of the CAB in the Rajya Sabha in the interest of the people of Manipur.

Ibobi said that during the meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh today, the Congress team from Manipur made it clear that the CAB cannot be passed in the Rajya Sabha at any cost.

Pointing out that the team has met other political parties in connection with the issue as the Congress party is not the majority in the Rajya Sabha, Ibobi said that the Congress party is in constant touch with leaders of other like minded political parties like Bahujan Samajwadi Party, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK etc in connection with the CAB. Ibobi then alleged that the BJP led NDA Government in the Centre often claimed that they have been working in the collective interest of the people and that the country will not develop if North East is not developed.

However, the Central Government’s actions often lead to confusion and tense atmosphere in the region and as such, the BJP led NDA Government cannot be trusted, he added.

Pointing out possibility tabling the Bill in the Rajya Sabha at any time even though it is claimed that the CAB is not in the business list, Ibobi said that due to such possibilities, the Congress party will not remain silent and will relentlessly pressure all the leaders concerned to refrain from passing the CAB in the Rajya Sabha.