Ibobi reacts, questions Najma’s stand

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 14 : Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi has lambasted Governor Najma A Heptulla for her statement that Congress would have been invited to form Government had they staked claim for the same.

By virtue of being the single largest party with 28 seats in its kitty, Congress party submitted a written representation staking claim to form Government but the Governor did not give any opportunity to the party to form Government but today she made a totally contradictory statement, Ibobi remarked.

Speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan here today, Ibobi noted that large areas have been flooded while three persons have been killed by the devastating flood which is currently besieging the State.

On behalf of Congress party, he expressed solidarity to all the people affected by the flood.

Remarking that the flood currently besieging the State is little early as compared to last year, Ibobi assured all possible assistance to all the affected people from the side of Congress party.

It is a matter of grave concern that the Governor gave a misleading statement to a local daily on the formation of Government when a large number of people have been reeling under the devastating flood.

“Soon after the results of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly elections were declared, ex-Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, MPCC president TN Haokip and I went to the Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form Government”, Ibobi stated.

“The Governor replied that due process could not be initiated as I had not yet resigned”, continued the ex-Chief Minister.

However, the Governor never invited Congress party to form Government.

Even though the tenure of the 10th Manipur Legislative Assembly should expire on March 18, 2017, a new Government was sworn in on March 15, 2017 before the expiry of the 10th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Saying that Constitutional experts may decide whether Governor’s approach was right or wrong, Ibobi rejected the Governor’s statement that Congress party did not stake claim to form Government as completely wrong.

It is rather disheartening that the Governor came out with a such a wrong statement when a large part of the State has been reeling under severe flood, Ibobi decried.

Congress party never expected that the Governor would raise political issues under such circumstances, he said.

However, the Governor’s statement on the formation of the present Government as reported in the local daily cannot go unchallenged as it is factually incorrect and there is a need to place on record the facts so that truth is placed in public domain.

Ex-Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, MLA K Ranjit, ex-MLAs RK Anand, Ng Bijoy and MPCC general secretary Kh Devabrata were also present at the press meet.

Meanwhile a press release issued by MPCC general secretary Kh Devabrata while quoting the Governor’s statement that the situations in Karnataka and Manipur were different, questioned the points of difference.

Believing that the Governor would follow the democratic principle of inviting the single largest party to form Government, Ibobi submitted his resignation.

But instead, Najma Heptulla swore in the BJP led Government on March 15 even without dissolving the 10th Manipur Legislative Assembly and before the term of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly came into effect, it said.

It then questioned the Governor under what provisions of the Constitution and law the BJP-led Government was sworn in such dubious and manipulative manner.

The Governor’s statement “the matter is beyond redemption and what has happened has happened”, does indicate her biasness during the time of Government formation, it asserted.

“Is she formulating a new law that past mistakes even if uncovered will be allowed to continue?” asked the MPCC general secretary.