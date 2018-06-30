Ibudhou Nongshaba Football 7 Tiger hold SYDA, MRC edge past KALYC (A)

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 29 : 7 Tiger played out a goalless draw while KALYC (A) went down by 1-2 margin in the hands of MRC in today’s league matches of the 1st State Level Ibudhou Nongshaba 7-A side Open Football Tournament 2018 being organised by Karam Awang Leikai Young Club (KALYC) at Karam Kangjeibung.

After HNSC were awarded a walk over as XI Star did not turn up for a match, 7 Star and SYDA played out a goalless draw despite several attempts from both ends.

In the last match of the day, MRC took a 1-0 lead through Leingakpa’s strike in the 15th minute before Winklen Chothe of KALYC (A) brought in the equaliser 9 minutes latter.

The parity however could not last long as MRC broke the deadlock with a goal scored by Maheson in the 30th minute. The 2-1 remained unchanged till the final whistle though KALYC struggled hard to restore parity.

Ronaldo (21′) and Bhagirat (30′) were yellow carded for unsporting behaviours.