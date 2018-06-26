Ibudhou Nongshaba Football KAKSA, 7 Tigers secure dominating wins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 25 : KAKSA saw off NSU by 4-2 goals in a league match of the ongoing 1st State Level Ibudhou Nongshaba 7-A side Open Football Tournament 2018 at Karam Kangjeibung while 7 Tigers thumped Lucky Star 2-0 in another one sided league match.

Indad scored a brace in the first match to hand KAKSA a 4-2 win over NSU. Indad hit the opener early in the 3rd minute but NSU’s Arun and Bungte put in one goal each in the 20th and the 31st minute to put their team ahead with a 2-1 lead.

KAKSA also did not give up easily and continued to attack while keeping their citadel intact.

It was in the 33rd minute that Yasir of KAKSA tapped in the equaliser. Ajo and Indad then took their time to add one goal each in the 38th and the 40th minute and gave KAKSA a 4-2 win.

In the 9th match of the tournament, 7 Tigers had a slow start but got a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute when Raj broke the deadlock while the second goal came up in the 39th minute through Imran. Lucky Star returned lately with few incisive runs but were stonewalled by strong defence line up of 7 Tigers.